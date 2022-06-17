80pc ready, likely to be opened ahead of schedule



The Metrorail project reached a major milestone with the completion of the entire visible viaduct towards Paltan-Motijheel area. The photo was taken on Thursday. photo : Observer

MAN Siddique, Managing Director (MD) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), on Wednesday said the work on the Metrorail project up to Motijheel was 80 per cent complete. He made the remarks at a seminar at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital. DMTCL, the company responsible for the project, organized the seminar on the progress of MRT Line-6 and transfer of licence of MRT Line-1 of the Metrorail project.

Mentioning that 80 per cent of the work has been completed up to Motijheel, the MD of DMTCL said, "The Prime Minister had instructed that the work should be done phase wise, for which we started the first phase up to Agargaon. When about 70 to 75 per cent of the work was done, we started the second phase. In phases we have started electrical and mechanical works in the third phase."

"We have completed 92.49 per cent of the work of the first part. About 80 per cent of the second part and 81 per cent of the electrical and mechanical works has been completed. In other words, the progress of the work up to Motijheel is 80 per cent," he added.

He also said, "The work is being completed ahead of the project time. Such achievements are very rare in Bangladesh."

"We are hoping the inauguration of the section from Agargaon to Motijheel in 2023, which will be inaugurated ahead of schedule time. Here we have completed about 80 per cent of the work. Now we are working on the structure that will be on the stations," MAN Siddique added.

He said first the depot has to be fully prepared for the operation of Metrorail. There is no work left for the depot, he said, adding, "We have completed the land development work for the depot nine months ahead of schedule. There were 52 installations, of which 47 were completed. Our depot is inside the tunnel. That's why we couldn't build big buildings."

Regarding the power system of Metrorail, MAN Siddique said, "Metrorail has to provide uninterrupted power supply. That is why we have taken electricity from different sources. In other words, if the national grid does not fail, MRT will never lose power. Even then we have arranged electricity in our own system. Even if the national grid fails, we can still manage the train to reach the nearest station."

The Some work is in full swing day and night inside the 9 metro stations. Out of 9 stations, we have completed the exit structure at Uttara, North Uttara, South and Pallabi stations. Work is going on for the remaining 5 stations. I will be able to complete the whole part within 2/3 months.















