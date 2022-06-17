March towards Indian mission in city foiled

Police on Thursday set up barricades to stop activists of Islami Andolan Bangladesh from marching towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka protesting the derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by two BJP leaders.

Several thousand leaders and activities started the march from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 11:000am as part of their scheduled programme. When the procession, led by the party's Ameer Mufti Rezaul Karim Pir Saheb Charmonai, reached Santinagar intersection at noon police in riot gear barricaded them.

Police, however, allowed a five-member delegation of the party, led by presidium member Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, to proceed to the mission in Baridhara to submit a memorandum, said Shahidul Islam Kabir, wing coordinator of Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

The slogan-chanting protesters demanded exemplary punishment of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their objectionable comments. The protesters dispersed peacefully after their leaders left for the Indian mission.

The protest led to traffic congestion in the area during the peak hours causing sufferings to commuters.

Earlier on Friday Islami Andolan Bangladesh announced the march towards the Indian High Commission to submit a memorandum.

Also on Friday last, several thousand people took to the streets after the Juma prayers at Baitul Mukurram National Mosque and marched up to Nightingale point in Kakrail amid heavy police deployment.

The BJP sacked the two spokespersons from their respective posts, saying the party "respects all religions". India has been facing outrage from the Muslim-majority nations, especially from the Middle Eastern countries over the issue.















