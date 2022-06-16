Video
EC fails in Cumilla: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Election Commission (EC) has failed in the Cumilla elections."
He told this to journalists at his home town, Thakurgaon, on Wednesday.
Commenting on the need for a neutral government during the elections, the BNP Secretary General said, "The EC has failed to get a Member of Parliament out of Cumilla during election. This proves that the EC has
o power."
"How will such an EC conduct upcoming elections? The BNP leader questioned and added, "The election of Cumilla indicates what kind of election will be held in Bangladesh in future. This government has completely destroyed the electoral system of the country,"
Mentioning that BNP will not participate in any election under the present government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Now people cannot exercise their voting rights. Even they can vote, the result changes during the vote counting. That is why all the parties that think about the rights of the people of the country will not go to the polls under this government."
Fakhrul also said, "Now Bangladesh is not a civilized democratic country. The ruling Awami League has turned this country into a barbaric, uncivilized and failed state."
In response to the statement of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Finance Minister has sought the legitimacy of the laundering money in Parliament. They are smuggling money and making laws to bring it back to the country."


