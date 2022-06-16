Video
Fire safety measures missing in private container depots in Ctg: Probe reports

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 15: The Fire Services Department has inspected all 25 Private Inland Container Depots situated in the port city, Chattogram.
A total of seven teams with three members of Fire Service inspectors visited all 25 Container Depots. The inspection team found that a total of 22 container depots are in operation while three depots remained closed.
The seven Fire Service teams began inspection in June 11 last and completed it on June 14 last.
Assistant director of Fire Service Faruk Hussain told the Daily Observer, "We have submitted the report to the Head quarter of Fire Service on Wednesday.'
"After thorough inquiry, the head office may issue directive to all the defaulter Container depots to follow the fire safety plan strictly,' he said.
According to a primary report, not all the container depots including BM Container Depot have fire safety plan.
The fire men also directed the depot owners during the inspection to maintain the containers in the depot in planned ways. The inspection team also warned the defaulter container depots. Later on strict letters will be issued to them to follow the guidelines of the Fire department.
As per labour law, at least 18 per cent of the workers shall have to train
n fire fighting, emergency salvage, first aid, and use of portable fire extinguishing machineries.
The Fire Service team advised the depot owners to keep the containers including the chemical properly.
Over 49 people were killed and 200 more were injured in the massive fire that erupted at the privately run BM Container Depot on June 4 last.
There were 4,300 containers at the 24-acre depot when the blaze started. About 3,000 of these containers were empty, while the rest held goods for import and export.
Some of the containers had hydrogen peroxide produced by the Al Razi Chemical Complex, owned by BM Container Depot Director Mujibur Rahman.  The fire service believes the chemical was the main cause of the fire's intensity.
It was unclear whether the depot had the authorisation or proper safety system to store chemicals. An explosives inspector in the port city said the authorities of BM Container Depot did not have proper authorisation to store chemical agents in the facility, which directly contradicted with the depot officials' earlier claim that they had done paperwork for storing such materials.


