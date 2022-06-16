Video
JCC Meet In Delhi On June 19

Momen, Jaisankar to talk border, joint rivers, energy security issues

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday that the next round of Joint Consultation Commission (JCC) meeting between Bangladesh and India will discuss issues including border management, issues related to joint rivers and energy security.
The JCC is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on June 19. The Foreign Minister is likely to leave for Delhi on June 18 if there is no last minute change. Earlier it was scheduled on June 18. The JCC will be co-chaired by Momen and Jaishankar.
"Our desire is to conduct the Joint Rivers Commi-ssion meeting first but it is not taking place before the JCC.  However, Bangladesh will discuss the rivers' issues in the JCC," Momen said while talking to journalists at a city hotel.
"Energy trading, energy security will dominate the talks as both sides are ready to discuss the issue in detail," the Foreign
Minister added.
Welcoming the resumption of talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar, Foreign Minister reiterated Dhaka's call to expedite the verification process of the Rohingyas to begin their repatriation to their place of origin in Rakhine State of Myanmar.
"We (Bangladesh) handed over a list of 8.30 lakh individuals containing biometric data but they have only verified 58,000."
The sixth meeting of the JCC was held on September 29 in 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, the meeting was held on a virtual platform due to Covid-19 pandemic.
"Despite all the odds it's good news that they (Myanmar) have started the discussion," he said, adding that there have been three meetings at various levels recently.
Momen said the two sides had a good meeting on Tuesday in which Bangladesh laid emphasis on expediting the verification process and begin the repatriation of the Rohingyas as soon as possible.
Bangladesh and Myanmar on Tuesday held "substantive discussions," he termed the meeting.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Myanmar Chan Aye led the respective sides at the fifth virtual meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on the repatriation of the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.
During the meeting Bangladesh stressed on the need for early commencement of repatriation to lessen the colossal burden of hosting the displaced people, expeditious verification of eligibility for return, and security, livelihood and wellbeing of the returnees.


