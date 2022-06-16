Video
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:10 AM
Khaleda shifted to cabin from CCU

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been transferred to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) as her 4-day observation period completed on Wednesday.
Shairul Kabir Khan, a press wing member of the BNP Chairperson, told the Daily Observer, "Madam (Khaleda Zia) was taken to a cabin at 1:15am on Wednesday after taking CCU treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital for more than four consecutive days."
Khaleda Zia's personal physician and Vice-Chairman of the party AZM Zahid Hossain said, "So far Khaleda Zia's heart treatment was completed. Her other physical problems were examined. After reviewing those reports, the Medical Board will decide on the next steps for her treatment," he added.
BNP Chairperson was admitted to the CCU of Evercare Hospital in the capital at 3.20am on Friday (June 10) due to deteriorating physical condition.
An emergency angio-gram was performed the next day, Saturday afternoon, and three blocks were found in her blood vessels. Among three blocks one was identified 95 per cent. The ring was installed on it. Since then she has been receiving treatment at CCU..
76-year-old Khaleda Zia has been living in her Gulshan residence for
more than two years. She is suffering from various complications of old age including arthritis, diabetes and eye problems.
For a long time, the BNP demanded to send Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment. However, the government has always said that Khaleda Zia must go through the legal process if she wants to go abroad.
Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in prison on February 8, 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case by the Dhaka Special Court No. 5 at the Alia Madrasa ground in Bakshibazar.
On October 30 of that year, the High Court increased the sentence to five more years on appeal against the judgment of the Judicial Court. On October 29 of the same year, Khaleda was sentenced to seven years in prison in a Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.


