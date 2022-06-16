Sakku rejects polls result

Awami League nominated candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat won the Cumilla City Corporation (CUCC) elections. However, the independent candidate Monirul Haque Sakku rejected the elections result.

Last two-time mayor Monirul Haque Sakku announced to go for legal fight.

He made the remarks in an immediate response after the polls result was announced at 9:30pm on Wednesday.

Sakku said he has been lost by deliberately

withholding the result of a few centres.

Earlier, the Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury announced the name of the winning candidate. Boat candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat won the election by a margin of 343 votes. He got 50,310 votes in the election. His nearest candidate Monirul Haque Sakku got 49,967 votes.















