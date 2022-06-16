Elections to CuCC, other local bodies end peacefully: EC



Long queues of voters were seen at the City's Batabaria polling station during the Comilla City Corporation elections on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He has made the comment while talking to journalists after the CuCC election at the EC office in the city.

Regarding the electronic voting machine (EVM) he said, "Few elderly people faced some problems while casting their votes using the EVM but the general scenario was well."

He said, "About 60 per cent votes were cast at the CuCC election. Apart from CuCC polls, elections at five municipalities and 132 union parishads were also peaceful."

"We are very cautious about the transparency of the election," said Habibul Awal and added, "That's why we ensured free atmosphere for the media and local election observers."

CEC said, "EVM was not slow but those who were not familiar with the technology especially elderly people, needed some time to cast their votes using EVM. People who are used to of it, did not face any problems," he added.

Asked about Cumilla-6, Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar said the EC letter asking him to leave the election area was "out of its jurisdiction."

CEC Habibul Awal said that "We have discussed this a lot and now the election is over and this issued has thus passed and I will not make any further comments."











