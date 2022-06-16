Video
Girl walks into HC, seeks punishment for her rapist

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent

In a maiden move, a teenage girl along with her mother on Wednesday appeared before a High Court bench and sought justice for herself as she was a victim of rape.
"I am a victim of rape. We are poor people, we have no money. I want justice from the higher court," the girl, who
came from Lalmonirhat sought justice from the High Court bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Shahed Noor Uddin.
Earlier, in the morning on Wednesday, when the HC bench started its day's proceedings, the girl entered into the court along with her mother and stood in front of the Dias.
At this time, the HC bench wanted to know what happened to her and asked her why she came here and who is she with?
Then, the girl introduced herself to the High Court that she is 15 years of age and has come with her mother, she said adding: "I am a victim of rape. I was raped by a BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) member. But the Nilphamari court acquitted him. We are poor people, we have no money. We want justice from you."
At this time, the HC bench wanted to know from the teenager whether she has any documents or not regarding the case.
The girl replied that she has her case papers.
The HC bench then asked the lawyers present in the courtroom that if there is any lawyer for her legal aid.
Advocate Badrun Nahar, stood up and said that she works for the legal aid.
Then, the HC bench directed her to take the case of the girl through legal aid and take necessary steps in filing appeal against the lower court verdict.
After coming out from the court, Advocate Badrun Nahar told journalists that she received the file and will take preparation to appeal on behalf of the teenager through legal aid.
"I hope, an appeal will be filed with the High Court against the lower court verdict next Sunday," she added.


