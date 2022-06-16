Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Stay alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening: PM

She tells chiefs of Armed Forces, other law enforcers

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

Stay alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening: PM

Stay alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the security forces to be on alert saying that a quarter is targeting to thwart the much-awaited inauguration of Padma Bridge on June 25.
"We've completed the work (Padma Bridge construction) throwing a big challenge. Those who opposed it have a target. We've got some information as well (in this regard). They will make such an incident to happen so that we can't hold the inaugural ceremony on June 25," she said.
The premier was addressing a programme marking the 36th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force (SSF) at her office here.
She said when the World Bank stopped the funding to the Padma Bridge due to instigation from Dr Muhammad Yunus and his friend Hillary Clinton, her government announced that it would construct the bridge with own funding.
"At that time, many people thought that we could
not do it. But we've done it," said Hasina.
She asked the security forces particularly the law enforcement agencies to be careful and ensure security to import structures (KPI ones) of the country ahead of the opening of the country's largest multipurpose road-rail bridge.
She said the fire incidents have already been seen on train, launch and ferry in recent times.
Suspecting foul play in the recent fire at BM Container Depot  she wondered how the blaze could occur in several sites and not at a single place.
Noting that she saw a video footage of the train fire on Saturday, she said the fire started from the wheel. "How could it be possible?  So, all these things are mysterious," she said.
"So, I would like to ask all to remain alert, pay attention to our important establishments and ensure security to these," said the PM.
Sheikh Hasina asked the SSF members to always maintain the firmness of character, discipline, honesty and other qualities alongside acquiring professional skills.
She also urged them to pay attention so that she would not be isolated from the people.
"We do politics for the people. You've to ensure that we are not isolated from the people," she added.
Hasina said her government has developed the country as 'Digital Bangladesh' and sent a satellite (Bangabandhu satellite) into space and introduced different digital systems.
The technology has opened the new door for socio-economic development, but it also has created scope for those who are engaged in terrorist activities to carry out their activities using the latest technology.
"The technology creates scopes for our socio-economic development, but the pattern of destructive activities changes due to the technology," she said adding that keeping it in mind, her government has strengthened the SSF with the use of the latest technology so it could keep pace with the world.  
Pointing to the chiefs of the three armed forces, police and other forces who were present at the function, Hasina asked them to continue to remain alert always against terrorism and militancy as some quarters are out to sabotages when the country get progress.
"We'll have to remain conscious always. Keep it in mind whenever we go forward, some quarters try to make different types of incidents to happen. It is unfortunate for us," she said.
In an oblique reference to the Gulshan Holey Artisan attack in 2016, the PM said every force -- from intelligences to army, navy, air forces, police, Rab, Ansar and VDB, and BGB-- has played an important role since the incident and thus the government has been able to curb the militancy and terrorism.
"We'll have to contain terrorism and militancy. Our every force is still alert and conscious in this regard," she added.
SSF Director General Major General Md. Majibur Rahman, on behalf of all members of his force, presented a memento to the prime minister on the occasion of the 36th founding anniversary of the elite force.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake fruits, vegetables exporters robbing genuine traders of govt incentives
EC fails in Cumilla: Fakhrul
Fire safety measures missing in private container depots in Ctg: Probe reports
Mega projects won't affect economy: PM
Momen, Jaisankar to talk border, joint rivers, energy security issues
Khaleda shifted to cabin from CCU
Sakku rejects polls result
Elections to CuCC, other local bodies end peacefully: EC


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft