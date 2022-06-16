Video
Cumilla city polls held peacefully

AL candidate declared winner, Rifat gets 50,310 votes, Sakku 49,967

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent 

Cumilla city polls held peacefully

Cumilla city polls held peacefully

Awami League candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat was declared elected as Mayor of Cumilla City Corporation election held on Wednesday.  
He beats his nearest rival independent candidate Monirul Haque Sakku by 343 votes.  The former mayor of the corporation rejected the election result.
Rifat, with the symbol "boat", secured 50,310 votes to win against independent aspirant Sakku, who secured 49,967 votes with the "table-clock" symbol, according to the voting results of 105 centres announced by Returning Officer Sahedun Nabi Chowdhury on Wednesday night.
The returning officer began announcing the vote count from the centres at 9:30pm. The voter turnout stood at around 60 per cent in the CuCC.
Another candidate of the CuCC polls was Nizamuddin Kaiser who
secured 29,999 votes with the "Horse" symbol.
Earlier today, voting began at 8:00am and ended peacefully at 4:00pm without any untoward incident being reported.
The third election of Cumilla City Corporation was held on Wednesday without any major violence. Voting was done in EVM in all 105 polling stations of 26 wards. 229,920 voters exercised their franchise.
Rejecting the results of the election, Sakku told reporters, "The counting of the results of the election ended at 8:00pm. But the publication of results have been postponed and announced at 9:30pm."
Expressing dissatisfaction with the EVM's vote Sakku claimed, "It was too late to rig the election results."
On the other hand, the winning Awami League candidate Rifat claimed the election was fair and neutral and said, "I have got the responsibility of the Cumilla City Corporation through a peaceful election. My only goal now is to fulfill the expectations of the people of the city."
He also thanked the people of Cumilla for electing him as the mayor.
Ten people, including two agents with boat and horse symbols, have been fined and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment for violating the electoral code of conduct, attempting to cast fake votes and for allowing strangers to enter the polling booths.
According to Zilla Police sources, 6 persons were jailed for 3 months for violating the code of conduct and rigging and two persons were jailed for 7 days while distributing leaflets on behalf of the candidates during the election. The two were also fined Tk 500 and Tk 300 for using mobile phones inside the centre.
Boat candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat and independent candidate Nizam Uddin Kaiser cast their votes at the city's Victoria Collegiate School Centre around 8:30am on Wednesday.
On the other hand, former mayor and independent candidate Monirul Haque Sakku cast his vote at 9:30am at Hochham Haider High School in the city. At that time, in response to the question of the journalists, all three mayoral candidates expressed their hope for victory.
Voters complained that the voter turnout was low in some centres. Some voters also complained that they could not cast their ballots due to the EVM error.
People who have come to the polls to cast their votes for the first time are facing problem to cast their votes on the EVM. That's why vote casting was a bit slow in some polling stations.
Besides, some of them did not bring their national identity cards and some of them were embarrassed while going to the polls as their fingerprints did not match.


« PreviousNext »

