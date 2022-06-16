Population, Housing Census starts digitally

The sixth 'Population and Housing Census-2022' has started across the country in a digital manner for the first time from Wednesday and will continue till

June 21.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) is conducting the week-long census in digital format, over 11 years after the last census concluded in 2011.

Under the census operations, demographic and socio-economic data like number of households and their nature, ownership of homes, main source of

drinking water, toilet facilities, power facilities, main source of fire for cooking, economic operations, inward remittance, age of household members, gender, marital status, religion, obstacles , education, work, training, mobile phone and internet usages, bank, mobile banking accounts, small ethnic groups, nationality and various district-wise information would be collected.

The country's first Population and Housing Census was held in 1974 followed by the 2nd census in 1981, the 3rd one in 1991, the 4th census in 2001 while the 5th one in 2011.

However, the census questionnaire has some 35 questions while the enumerators would take the answer of questions from people using tabs.

On the eve of the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages wishing success of the census.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said, "I welcome the initiative of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) to conduct a nationwide digital census and data collection programme from June 15-21, 2022."

He firmly believed that the first digital 'Population and Housing Census-2022' will play a positive role in fulfilling the government's commitment to build a digital Bangladesh.

The Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) method of collecting data in the census and the use of digital technology in data collection activities will require less time in data collection and processing, Hamid added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said, "The greatest Bengali of all time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had realized the essential importance of statistics in formulating proper plan for reconstruction of war-torn Bangladesh and monitoring the future development and progress of the country.

In continuation of that, Bangabandhu had established Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in 1974 by consolidating and coordinating four separate statistical institutes, the premier said.

Subsequently, the Statistics Division was created under the Ministry of Planning in 1975 to coordinate the overall activities of the BBS, now known as the Department of Statistics and Information Management, she added.

She said that the Awami League led government is committed to collecting and publishing acceptable and standard statistics for making pragmatic decisions and plans in all fields.

"Therefore, I strongly urge the people of the country to provide all kinds of assistance to the census related workers in providing proper information and conducting data collection activities," Sheikh Hasina continued.

However, as part of the countrywide week-long sixth Population and Housing Cencus, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday inaugurated the Population and Cencus programme.

The Mayor opened the much-awaited digital Census at a ceremony at Khulna Shaheed Hadis Park, where he said that the census all kinds of steps have been taken to create mass awareness among people so that they can participate in this Census.

Md. Mahbubur Rahman, District Commissioner of Thakurgaon has inaugurated the Population and Census Programme in front of his district office.

He also addressed before a rally that paraded important few streets in the city and also participated in a discussion meeting.

Gopalgang's additional District Commissioner Nazmun Nahar inaugurated the event while the event was organised by District Statistics office arranged this programme.

Rejwana Kabir, Deputy Director of Bagra's District Statistics Bureau arranged The sixth 'Population and Housing Census-2022' by collecting the information of destitute and floating people living in various parts of the city.

She said that they collected 9,616 numbers of people with the help of 1,734 supervisors.











