9 killed in road accidents in 3 districts

At least nine people were killed and several others were injured in five separate road accidents in Jamalpur, Chattogram and Feni districts on Wednesday.

Our Jamalpur Correspondent added that two young men were killed and another was injured after a tractor hit a motorcycle at Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur district on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Fakir, 17, son of Sultan Mahmud and Russel, 20, son of Helal Uddin. They were residents of Boysing Uttar Para village under Bhatara union in the upazila.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that two people, including a child, were killed and three others injured in a road accident near Putibila Union Parishad of Chattogram's Lohagara upazila around 12:45pm.

The deceased were identified as Md Tauhid, 25, son of Abul Kashem of Putibila area and Marium Jannat, 7, daughter of Md Ridwan of Adhunagar Majhi Para area of the upazila.

Two people were killed as an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle in front of Kalka CNG station under Chattogram city's Pahartoli police station around 2:30pm. The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.