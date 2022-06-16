Video
Huawei brings three competitions for the youth of Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The leading global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei has inaugurated three new competitions namely ICT Incubator, App Developer and Tech Woman to nurture the local startups and ICT talents of Bangladesh.
The inauguration ceremony of the three programmes was held at Lakeshore Hotel on Wednesday.
All these three programmes are designed for the new startup and idea on developing mobile apps. Among those, ICT incubator contest is focused on startups and divided into two criteria - Idea Stage and Early Stage. This ICT Incubator competition is powered by Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited alongside iDEA and Startup Bangladesh Limited as strategic partners.
The champion of both idea stage and early stage of the ICT Incubation competition will get up to BDT 500,000 prize money, CEO will get chance to meet successful startup  abroad and up to USD 125k Huawei Cloud credit. 1st and 2nd runner- up will consecutively get up to BDT 300,000 and up to BDT 100,000 prize money. Both the runners- up CEO will also get the chance to meet successful startup abroad with USD 80k Cloud Credit.


