Indonesia keen to invest US$ 1.3bn in BD’s energy sector

Indonesia wants to invest US$ 1.3 billion in the Bangladesh energy sector through a joint-venture (JV) investment proposal soon, Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.

The issue came up for discussion when Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru H Subolo met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, it said.

While discussing the global supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures caused by pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia conflicts, Foreign Secretary Masud stressed on accelerating bilateral and regional cooperation to cope with such challenges.

He also emphasised on starting direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Jakarta, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Secretary encouraged the Indonesian investors and business community to take advantage of the huge opportunity prevailing in Bangladesh for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

They discussed important aspects of the existing excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Indonesia and exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations this year. While discussing the many commonalities that bind the two countries, the Foreign Secretary made specific mention of the syncretic culture and the liberal, tolerant and moderate practice of religion that form the very basic fabric of society both in Bangladesh and in Indonesia.

Masud shared that the independence of Bangladesh was achieved on the very ideals of democracy, justice, tolerance and secularism, the release said.