Millions from Khulna to join PM's public meeting, hopes Sheikh Helal

Lawmaker Sheikh Helal Uddin, son of Bangabandhu's younger brother Sheikh Abu Naser, and Awami League (AL) Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain on Wednesday visited the Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury Ferry Ghat of Banglabazar in Madaripur district on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge.

During the visit, Sheikh Helal announced that millions of people from the Khulna region will attend in the public meeting of June 25 on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the dream Padma Bridge.

While talking to journalists, Sheikh Helal said Bangabandhu's dream was Padma Bridge, today the dream has come true under the leadership of his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Especially the people of 5 districts of Dhaka division and south-western region Barisal and Khulna divisions are so overjoyed. In the past, it used to take 2 days by steamer from Khulna to reach Dhaka. It took 16 to 17 hours by bus.











