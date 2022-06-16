Appointment of contractors for CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant 2,3 this month

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 15: The appointment of contractors for packages 2 and 3 of sewage treatment Plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) is expected to be completed during the current month.

Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of CWASA told the Daily Observer, "We hope the appointment of contractors for two packages of the Sewage treatment Plant will be completed during the current month."

He also said that the Cabinet Committee Government of Purchase (CCGP) approved the proposals for appointment of two Chinese firms as contractors of the project held in a meeeting on June 1 last.

The approval came from this year's 18th meeting of the CCGP held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair. The meeting approved a proposal for the 'Sewerage system establishment project for Chattogram metropolitan area' under Chattogram WASA of the Local Government Division to procure construction works under package W3 from joint venture East China Engineering science and technology Co Ltd (ECEC), China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and The Civil Engineers Limited (TCEL) worth Taka 648.88 crore. The meeting also approved another proposal for the 'Sewerage system establishment project for Chattogram metropolitan area' to procure construction works under package W2 from joint venture Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation Ltd, China with Taka 831.21 crore.

According to CWASA sources, three Chinese for Package-2 and two Chinese firms for Package-3 have been submitted. The evaluations of those tenders have been completed and submitted to the Ministry that were placed in the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval.

Meanwhile, a total of eleven international tenders for three packages have been submitted for the project in February last. Of them, the contractor for package-1 has already been appointed. The entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages.











