Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:08 AM
Saifur Reza suspended from SCBA for insulting  Prophet

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) authority on Wednesday suspended the membership of Supreme Court lawyer Saifur Raza on charges of insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook.
SCBA president Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir confirmed the suspension of Saifur Raza's membership. The membership of Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Saifur Raza has been suspended for giving a post in the facebook insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The executive committee of the SCBA took the decision after holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday, the SCBA president said.
Meanwhile, Supreme Court lawyers brought out a procession protesting against the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for Saifur Reza for the post on Facebook. The agitated lawyers also vandalized chair, tables and bookshelves of Advocate Saifur Raza's room.


