DU budget today

Dhaka University (DU) will place a budget of Tk 922 crore and 48 lakh for the fiscal year 2022-2023 in the annual session of the Senate of the university on June 16.

The session will be held at 3:00pm at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.

A press release, signed by Public Relations Office Director Mahmood Alam, on Wednesday said that the annual session of the Senate would be convened by Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The treasurer of the university Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed will present the budget in the Senate session.











