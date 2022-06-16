Video
Home Back Page

C-19 spike: 232 new cases in 24hrs

Positivity rate 3.88pc

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country recorded 232 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning taking the country's total caseload to 1,954,637.
The country's total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate rose to 3.88 per cent from Tuesday's 3.56 per cent as 5,986 samples were tested during the period.
The country on Tuesday saw 162 cases with zero death.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates remained static at 97.49 per cent as 88 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent. The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


