Collective planning seen vital to cope with reduced Rohingya aid

The speakers of a webinar held in Dhaka on Wednesday urged the government to engage the Rohingyas, the forcefully displaced Myanmar nationals, in meaningful work taking a collective planning to cope with reduce level of aid.

They have also urged to initiate efforts to regeneration of nature in the camp, especially banning plastic use and stop using of ground water.

The webinar titled "Humanitarian Response to Forcefully Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN)" was organized by the Cox's Bazar Civil Society and NGO Forum (CCNF), a network of 60 local organizations.

Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau KM Tariqul Islam attended the event as chief guest while Shireen Huq of Naripokka chaired. It was moderated by Abu Morshed Chowdhury, ED of PHALS, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Zahangir Alam of COAST.

Country Representative of UNHCR Johannesvan der Klaauw, Country Representative of IOM Abdusattar Eosev, WFP Cox's Bazar office chief Sheila Gurdum, Dilruba Haider from UN Women, Jahangir Kabir Chowdury, Chairman of Rajapalong Union of Ukhiya joined the programme as guests.

Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md. Shamsuddoha and Additional Deputy Commissioner Md. Nashim also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Maheen Chowdhury of Save the Children, Mahadi Mahmud of Norwegian Refugee Council, Nayeem Gowhar Warha of Disaster Forum, Migration and Refugee Expert Asif Munier, Sheuly Sharma of Jago Nari and Helal Uddin of Agrajatra.

Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau KM Tariqul Islam said that the government and donors should find pragmatic ways to attract global donors for aid for Rohinga response as the aid being declined for global crisis.

In the keynote, Arifur Rahman of YPSA demands for transparency of aid and urged UN and INGOs to limit their role for fundraising, monitoring and technical assistance, so that local and national NGOs can take lead in the field operations. Shireen Huq urged the government to announce a plan and redouble on global campaign on repatriation.









