Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Collective planning seen vital to cope with reduced Rohingya aid

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

The speakers of a webinar held in Dhaka on Wednesday urged the government to engage the Rohingyas, the forcefully displaced Myanmar nationals, in meaningful work taking a collective planning to cope with reduce level of aid.
They have also urged to initiate efforts to regeneration of nature in the camp, especially banning plastic use and stop using of ground water.
The webinar titled "Humanitarian Response to Forcefully Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN)" was organized by the Cox's Bazar Civil Society and NGO Forum (CCNF), a network of 60 local organizations.
Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau KM Tariqul Islam attended the event as chief guest while Shireen Huq of Naripokka chaired. It was moderated by Abu Morshed Chowdhury, ED of PHALS, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Zahangir Alam of COAST.
Country Representative of UNHCR Johannesvan der Klaauw, Country Representative of IOM Abdusattar Eosev, WFP Cox's Bazar office chief Sheila Gurdum, Dilruba Haider from UN Women, Jahangir Kabir Chowdury, Chairman of Rajapalong Union of Ukhiya joined the programme as guests.
Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md. Shamsuddoha and Additional Deputy Commissioner Md. Nashim also spoke on the occasion.
Among others, Maheen Chowdhury of Save the Children, Mahadi Mahmud of Norwegian Refugee Council, Nayeem Gowhar Warha of Disaster Forum,  Migration and Refugee Expert Asif Munier, Sheuly Sharma of Jago Nari and Helal Uddin of Agrajatra.
Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau KM Tariqul Islam said that the government and donors should find pragmatic ways to attract global donors for aid for Rohinga response as the aid being declined for global crisis.
In the keynote, Arifur Rahman of YPSA demands for transparency of aid and urged UN and INGOs to limit their role for fundraising, monitoring and technical assistance, so that local and national NGOs can take lead in the field operations.  Shireen Huq urged the government to announce a plan and redouble on global campaign on repatriation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesia keen to invest US$ 1.3bn in BD’s energy sector
Global climate finance coalition opens office to spur funding, promote net-zero target
As part of the countrywide Population and Housing Census, Mayor of KCC
Millions from Khulna to join PM's public meeting, hopes Sheikh Helal
Appointment of contractors for CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant 2,3 this month
Saifur Reza suspended from SCBA for insulting  Prophet
DU budget today
C-19 spike: 232 new cases in 24hrs


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft