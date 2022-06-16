12 jailed for bid to create chaos during Cumilla city polls

CUMILLA , Jun 15: Local administration on Wednesday sentenced 12 people to different terms of imprisonment for their alleged bid to create chaos during the Cumilla City Corporation polls.

Deputy Commissioner Quamrul Hasan said Didar Hossain of Ward No 23 was sentenced to seven days jail term, another in Sadar Dakkhin Upazila got three days in jail, two people in Ward No 3 awarded three-day jail term, three others of Ward No 10 three days in jail, two people in Boropukur area seven days in jail and another at Hossamia Girl's School 7-day jail term.

The punitive action was taken against them as they were involved in trying to make the situation chaotic during the elections, said Quamrul.

Balloting in Cumilla City Corporation, which began on Wednesday morning, is progressing peacefully amid reports of technical fault in voting machines in a couple of centres and slow voting.

At least 12 outsiders were detained from Shongraish Govt Primary School centre and given three to seven days' jail terms," according to sources.









