

Mercantile Bank and Chemist Laboratories Ltd signs MoU

The MoU was signed by Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the Bank and Md. Lutfar Rahman, Director (Finance & Accounts) of Chemist Laboratories on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of Chemist Laboratories Ltd.

Golam Sarwar, MD and CEO, Moshiur Rahman, Director (Marketing), Rakib Rahman, Director, Major (Rtd.) Md. Abdullah Al Farabi, Consultant (Strategic Operation) and Sumaiya Sultana, Head of HRD from Chemist Laboratories and Md. Mukitul Kabir, FVP and Head of Corporate Affairs and Tapon James Rozario, AVP and Head of ILMD from Mercantile Bank Ltd. with other officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.







Mercantile Bank Ltd has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chemist Laboratories Limited for Salary Accounts and Cash Management Services on Tuesday, says a press release.The MoU was signed by Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the Bank and Md. Lutfar Rahman, Director (Finance & Accounts) of Chemist Laboratories on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of Chemist Laboratories Ltd.Golam Sarwar, MD and CEO, Moshiur Rahman, Director (Marketing), Rakib Rahman, Director, Major (Rtd.) Md. Abdullah Al Farabi, Consultant (Strategic Operation) and Sumaiya Sultana, Head of HRD from Chemist Laboratories and Md. Mukitul Kabir, FVP and Head of Corporate Affairs and Tapon James Rozario, AVP and Head of ILMD from Mercantile Bank Ltd. with other officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.