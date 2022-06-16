Banking Events

Video
Thursday, 16 June, 2022
Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Padma Bank's newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan inaugurating its 59th branch at Dynasty Tower in Gulshan-2 on Wednesday. Dr. Hasan Taher Imam Vice Chairman, Tamim Marzan Huda, Chairman of Audit Committee, Shahnul Hasan Khan, Director, Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of The City Bank Limited and Vice-Chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), other invited guests and Padma Bank officials are also present there.     photo: Bank





Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar) presiding over its 31st board meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday. Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Borad members, Independent Directors and senior officials are also present. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and bank's different working agenda.     photo: Bank



The Senior Management Team of AB Bank, the First Private Sector Bank of the country, recently visited Mymensingh Branch to oversee Customer Support and Remittance Service of this branch which was relocated recently.    photo: Bank





Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md. Tajul Islam, Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (BirProtik) and Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation,   inaugurating jointly "Jamuna Bank Foundation Complex" at Mohammadpur, Dhaka recently. The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed and other Directors are also present there. With the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, "Jamuna Bank Foundation Complex" comprising 8 (Eight) service oriented activities i.e. non-profit Holy Quran Education Center, Free Medical Center, Sewing Training Center, Diagnostic Center, Eye Hospital, Autism School, Dental Clinic and Drug Rehabilitation Center.      photo: Bank


