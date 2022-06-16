IDRA Chairman Mosharraf Hossain resigns

Mosharraf Hossain, chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) has resigned from his post, according to an official of IDRA.

Hossain, who is a finance professional having three decades of experience in the insurance & capital market, was in news headlines recently because of his high capital market exposure.

Mosharraf Hossain submitted his resignation letter to the finance ministry on Wednesday and the ministry accepted it, said the IDRA official on Wednesday.

He was appointed as chairman of the IDRA in September 2020. Later, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) claimed to have found allegations of financial irregularities worth Tk 40.81 crore against him.

The BEIU recently submitted a report to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and a respective court based on evidence it gathered, in this connection.


















