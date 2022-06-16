Bangladesh envoy urges stronger trade ties with Jordan

June 15: The Ambassador of the Republic of Bangladesh, Nahida Subhan, Tuesday said Jordan exerted great efforts in reflecting Islam's true image as a religion of moderation.

During a seminar at the al-Bayt University in Mafraq to talk about the "Development of Bangladesh," Subhan urged bolstering investment and tourism cooperation between Jordan and Bangladesh, especially since Jordan hosts more than 65,000 Bangladeshi immigrants.

The ambassador said that Bangladesh, independent since 1971, was able during the past 50 years to overcome political and economic difficulties to become today a model for development in various areas, including education, health, agriculture, information technology, crisis management and natural disasters.

The vice president of the University, Bassam Mahasneh, said that the Bengali experience is a model for economic and human development, noting that the two countries share commonalities that would increase opportunities for investment and cultural cooperation.

