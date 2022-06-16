Rajib uplifts fish farming through Biofloc



Md. Tajul Islam Rajib

Biofloc Technology is an eco-friendly alternative to farming. In this process, waste nutrients are recycled and up cycled to be used as feed.

Md. Tajul Islam Rajib is the director of Azad Knit and Azad Textiles. He is also the director of Azad Rifat Fibers (Pvt) Ltd and chairman of Kaif Development Ltd. So far he has set up several businesses and has employed thousands of people.

But during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic the whole world went into a complete lockdown in 2020. Rajib's company was no different.

Instead of sitting under home quarantine, he used his disappointment and anxiety as an apparatus to bring a new method of fish farming into his head.

The name of this new fish farming method is Biofloc. After reading various books and surfing the internet, he has found a book written by Dr. Aram's biofloc. He started the preliminary research by bringing that book from America. Later, he turned his residence into a large courtyard for experimental fish farming.

He began cultivating tilapia, kai, golsa and shrimp in a few basins and also started making big aquariums by bringing some species of local and foreign fish and leaving the fry in it initiated a breeding system from it.

As this could not satisfy Md. Tajul Islam Rajib, he started theoretical and practical activities on how to take the biofloc issue forward more scientifically and heartily after the lockdown was over. Tajul Islam keeps doing with his own business. After returning home, he started working with the biofloc. He bought various biofloc equipment on his own initiative.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, many young people became unemployed who either did tuition or worked in small core organizations before lockdown. Md. Tajul Islam Rajib gave them opportunities to work with him. Then he established Azad Fisheries, a new business with some unemployed youths. From the very first, it was a new business venture to do just for hobby or to keep himself busy in Covid-19 situations.

Now, he has added these unemployed youths to the organization by training them from the district fisheries and animal resources department with his own funds and started new business activities in a completely scientific way.

By utilizing the abandoned yard of the house, he has set up a variety of colorful fish farms with a total of 8 large and small ponds of 380,000 liters for the cultivation of tilapia, kai, golsa and shrimp.

At present, Md. Tajul Islam Rajib is supplying domestic and foreign fish not only in his district but also in different parts of the country. He wanted to spread the knowledge and plan of his own independent fisheries business among the youth.

Born in Narayanganj in 1986 to a business family, Tajul Islam is the eldest son of his father, Alhaj Md. Kashem had a dyeing and garments trader organization in Narayanganj called "Azad Knit."

Md. Tajul Islam Rajib thinks that no business is small, if you are interested in doing something new with a combination of talent, intellect, and hard work, you can succeed in any business.















