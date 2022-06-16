Govt issues RTA policy with focus on LDC graduation

The government has issued the Regional Trade Agreement (RTA) Policy -2022 with the aim to negotiating, signing and implementing trade treaties to encourage free movement of goods and services.

It happens as Bangladesh would lose its duty-free market access in the global market after its graduation from the least developed country (LDC) to a developing one in 2026 and the need for new trade agreement policy becomes imperative.

The commerce ministry on Monday issued the gazette of the policy, saying that it was an urgent need to formulate the policy to address the challenges of LDC graduation. In the global context, the proliferation of RTAs has become a reality, the notification said.

To keep pace with the current RTA trends, the government has formulated the policy, concentrating upon expanding the export market by diversifying export basket as well as widening domestic manufacturing and reducing the excessive dependence on limited products, the ministry said.

The government thinks RTA would be more effective than free trade agreement in fulfilling the demand of time. According to the government notification, the RTA policy will replace the Policy Guidelines on Free Trade Agreement, 2010 and would come into force immediately.

'The existing FTA Policy Guideline was formulated in 2010 when Bangladesh's approach towards RTAs was conservative. So, to address the LDC graduation challenges and incorporate the trends of modern generation of RTAs, there is an urgent need to formulate an effective RTA policy,' the government notification said.

Objectives of the RTA policy would be the identification and prioritisation of potential partners for signing agreements, determination of RTA coverage for negotiation, institutional arrangement, signing the RTA and implementation and evaluation of the agreement.

According to the notification, the RTA policy would enable over time the capacity of the country to pursue outward-integration strategies in a wide spectrum of areas, including trade in services, investment, trade facilitation, intellectual property, e-commerce and digital trade, employment and movement of natural persons and competition policy.

'As per the allocation of business among different ministries and divisions, the Ministry of Commerce has been authorised for signing foreign trade agreements,' it said. A number of steps, including pre-negotiation activities and negotiation activities, would be followed for reaching an RTA.

The ministry will make decision on whether or not to initiate an RTA upon the findings of the feasibility study or guidance from the government. If an affirmative decision is made, the ministry would send a formal proposal to the potential RTA partner through diplomatic channels, the policy said.

Upon receiving concurrence of the RTA partner, the commerce ministry would establish a trade negotiating committee with the appointment of a chief negotiator.

The TNC will in general consist of the representatives from the foreign ministry, Finance Division, NBR, BTTC, WTO Cell and relevant ministry/division/department/ agency. The policy said that the TNC in consultation with the counterpart would prepare the draft text and negotiate to finalise the text of the RTA including its relevant components and coverage.















