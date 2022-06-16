

Juice vendor gets Tk 10 lakh cashback buying Marcel fridge

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, popular domestic electronics brand Marcel commenced Season-15 of its digital campaign with offering attractive customer benefits on Marcel products' purchase.

The benefits include sure cashback of up to Tk. 10 lakh along with lakhs of taka worth free products. Marcel is conducting the digital campaign across the country to provide customers swift and best after-sales service through online automation, says a press release.

Marcel's Brand Ambassador Film Actor Amin Khan and Head of Sales Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen officially handed over a cheque worth of Tk. 10 lakh to Shamin on last June 9, 2022 at Khan Motors & Electronics. Fulpur Police Station's Sub-Inspector Mukul Sarker, Khan Motors' Proprietor Ayub Khan, Marcel's Divisional Sales Manager Taiyobur Rahman Khan and Regional Sales Manager Nurul Amin were among others present on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Amin Khan said, The money received from Marcel has changed the fate of Shamin and brought prosperity in his family. In this way, Marcel continues to change the fortunes of thousands of such people across the country.'

Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen said, "Today, Marcel is a popular brand in Bangladesh for the trust and love of customers. By buying Marcel products manufactured in Bangladesh, customers are retaining their money within the country and thus the national economy is getting stronger."

In the digital registration process, detailed information including the buyer's name, mobile number and the products model and bar code number is being stored on Marcel's server. As a result, even if the warranty card is lost, the customer can get fast service from any Marcel service centers. Also, the representatives of Marcel service center are getting the feedback of the customer. Various benefits are being provided under the campaign to motivate the buyers to participate in this activity spontaneously.







