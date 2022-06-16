Video
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:07 AM
1000 pupils from RNPP region join energy competition

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

1000 pupils from RNPP region join energy competition

1000 pupils from RNPP region join energy competition

Rosatom conducted the science Olympiad 'Precise Energy 2022' with participation over 1000 students from Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) region.
According to a message received on Tuesday, the two-week-long science Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry "Precise Energy 2022" ended with prize distribution ceremony recently at Ishwardi.
It said the event was organized by JSC Atomstroyexport (Engineering Division of the Russian State Corporation Rosatom) and was powered by Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) and Russian National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.
"We in Rosatom not only construct state-of-the-art NPPs, using the latest safety and efficient technologies but also support our partner countries in preparing skilled human resources", said Andrey Cheremisinov, Director of the Communications Department, Rosatom.
"Under the human resource development program, we are providing opportunities for higher education and training for Bangladeshi professionals in our best universities and knowledge centers, dedicated to all aspects of nuclear technologies. To create future experts for the country, we need to generate interest in science and technology among the young generation".
The Olympiad was organized for the second time in RNPP construction area and held in two rounds: over 1000 students took part in the preliminary round and more than 300 of them qualified for the final round.
Students from Islamic University Kushtia, Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), and the University of Rajshahi participated in the senior-level competition, comprising separate written tests in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.
School and college students from Ishwardi and Pabna Region competed at the junior level and demonstrated their knowledge in the general science test.
The preliminary round was judged by a jury panel, comprising teachers from the local educational institutions, while the final round judgment was done by specially invited Russian Professors from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.
At the senior level, the top 10 participants from each subject were awarded, while another 10 top performers got awards at the junior level.
The winners are Sadia Tasneem from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (in Physics), Goutam Kumar Mondal from Kushtia Islamic University (in Mathematics), Md. Nurul Islam from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (in Chemistry), and Remel Shahrija from Ishwardi Government college (in Junior level).
The awards were handed over by Nina Dementsova, Head of Communications Department, JSC Atomstroyexport; Eng Md Ashraful Islam, Site Director, RNPP; Kseniia Elkina, PR Manager, Rosatom South Asia Marketing (India) Private Limited and Aleksandr V. Nakhabov, Associate Professor and Deputy Head of the department of Nuclear Physics and Engineering, ???hI.
The Olympiad was held from May 31 to 12 June and also featured lecture sessions by Aleksandr V Nakhabov for the school teachers and the participants of the Olympiad on "Basics of Nuclear Power Plants and connection with school background (Math, Physics and Chemistry)".
The ceremony was also attended by the representatives of BAEC, RNPP, local education institutions, and local elites.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

