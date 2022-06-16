Video
Daraz Electronics Week Campaign goes live

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Daraz Bangladesh's signature "Electronics Week" campaign is now live after the leading online marketplace (daraz.com.bd) opened the week-long window on Wednesday, June 15.
The campaign to stay live till June 21 nest, enabling customers to avail quality electronic products with lucrative offers and discounts. It comes as an opportunity for the customers to upgrade to their next digital experience, and hence - upgrade their lifestyles!, says a press release.
Throughout the Electronics Week campaign, customers can avail laptops, smartphones, smart watches, smart TVs and various other essential electronics gadgets like computer accessories (i.e.: speakers, flash drives, printers) and household items (i.e.: microwave oven, iron, AC etc.) at discounted prices.
Daraz is offering up to 12,000 BDT discount on mega deals and Exclusive Vouchers, besides other exciting features like Mystery Box, Flash Puzzle Challenge, I Love Vouchers, Review & Win, Livestream, New User Gifts, Coins and Shake Shake under this campaign. Interested customers can view and purchase their desired electronics items from this link: https://pages.daraz.com.bd/wow/gcp/daraz/megascenario/bd/bd-electronics-week-2022/live
Regarding the Electronics Week campaign, Daraz Bangladesh's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said - "Nowadays, we cannot even think of going by one day without using different electronic accessories. Smartphones and such products are now essential parts of our lives, but the increasing price of these can sometimes cause us to sacrifice on quality or necessary features. We are dedicating the Electronics Week Campaign to those who love to explore and experiment with digital gadgets. Now you can make that long awaited upgrade and enjoy your desired electronics product within your budget".


