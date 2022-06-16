

GP to empower SM Group with seamless link, ICT support

Following this agreement, GP will now facilitate SM Group with its seamless connectivity support and wide array of ICT products and services. The signing took place at the capital's GP House recently, says a press release.

From GP, Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO; Syed Tanvir Hussain, CHRO and Syed Mohammed, Managing Director; Syed Mustaque Ahmed, CFO from SM Group graced the event. M. Shaon Azad, Segment Head; Arifur Rahman, Head of Large Accounts 2; Prama Pratim, Key Account Manager; Montasher Uddin, Key Account Manager; and Sohel Rana, Specialist, Network Team from Grameenphone and Syed Mohammed, Managing Director; Syed Mustaque Ahmed, CFO; A.K.M Anwarul Haque, GM; and Fakir Abdullah Al Shahid, Manager from SM Group were also present during the signing.

The agreement came as a result of amiable understanding and sharing of mutual interests as industry leaders for both GP and SM Group, which chose GP as their sole telecom partner in regards of the mobile operator's network strength, tech innovations and dedicated service -capacity.

Discussions on future prospects also took place during the event, as both the organizations appreciated each other's roles in the business ecosystem and explored avenues for future ICT penetrations.

S M Group looks forward to further develop the partnership with GP through introduction of various ICT products in their business eco system. SM Group has been a notable entity in uplifting Bangladesh's RMG sector image on the global front, and now the collaboration with GP will enable them to bring in more efficiency and ease throughout their operations with nationwide 4G coverage and simplified ICT solutions, digitizing their business and unleashing their full potential to cater to even larger and more collective interests in the upcoming days.













