Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP to empower SM Group with seamless link, ICT support

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

GP to empower SM Group with seamless link, ICT support

GP to empower SM Group with seamless link, ICT support

Grameenphone (GP) has signed a corporate agreement with the country's renowned RMG sector conglomerate SM Group of Companies.
Following this agreement, GP will now facilitate SM Group with its seamless connectivity support and wide array of ICT products and services. The signing took place at the capital's GP House recently, says a press release.
From GP, Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO; Syed Tanvir Hussain, CHRO and Syed Mohammed, Managing Director; Syed Mustaque Ahmed, CFO from SM Group graced the event. M. Shaon Azad, Segment Head; Arifur Rahman, Head of Large Accounts 2; Prama Pratim, Key Account Manager; Montasher Uddin, Key Account Manager; and Sohel Rana, Specialist, Network Team from Grameenphone and Syed Mohammed, Managing Director; Syed Mustaque Ahmed, CFO; A.K.M Anwarul Haque, GM; and Fakir Abdullah Al Shahid, Manager from SM Group were also present during the signing.
The agreement came as a result of amiable understanding and sharing of mutual interests as industry leaders for both GP and SM Group, which chose GP as their sole telecom partner in regards of the mobile operator's network strength, tech innovations and dedicated service -capacity.
Discussions on future prospects also took place during the event, as both the organizations appreciated each other's roles in the business ecosystem and explored avenues for future ICT penetrations.
S M Group looks forward to further develop the partnership with GP through introduction of various ICT products in their business eco system. SM Group has been a notable entity in uplifting Bangladesh's RMG sector image on the global front, and now the collaboration with GP will enable them to bring in more efficiency and ease throughout their operations with nationwide 4G coverage and simplified ICT solutions, digitizing their business and unleashing their full potential to cater to even larger and more collective interests in the upcoming days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank and Chemist Laboratories Ltd signs MoU
Banking Events
Air Astra undergoes Operational Safety Audit before launch
IDRA Chairman Mosharraf Hossain resigns
Bangladesh envoy urges stronger trade ties with Jordan
Rajib uplifts fish farming through Biofloc
Govt issues RTA policy with focus on LDC graduation
Juice vendor gets Tk 10 lakh cashback buying Marcel fridge


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft