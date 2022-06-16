Video
StanChart to automate Green Delta Securities’ business

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

StanChart to automate Green Delta Securities’ business

StanChart to automate Green Delta Securities’ business

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently inked an agreement with Green Delta Securities Limited (GDSL) to automate GDSL's payment collection procedure and subsequent reconciliation process.
Under the agreement, StandChart is providing GDSL with a Virtual Account for Collection (VAC) solution. The end-to-end solution enables GDSL to digitise the process by which the company collects funds from investors. The technology also provides investors and relevant stakeholders with prompt notification regarding the collection, says a press release.
The Virtual Account for Collection solution provides each investor with a unique virtual account. Customers can use their individual account to pay GDSL via their bank's respective online portal, using any of the available digital channels.
The virtual accounts are tagged to GDSL's bank account number - which is held with Standard Chartered - enabling GDSL to seamlessly acquire the necessary depositor information for reconciliation purposes.
The use of virtual accounts significantly improves the automated reconciliation success rate within GDSL's ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system, while reducing operational risk and increasing data security.
StanChart has also provided Host-to-Host (H2H) connectivity with GDSL's ERP system. Through this connectivity, GDSL will receive all required MIS reports in its ERP system. These reports will be sent via StanChart's digital banking channel, Straight2Bank (S2B). This connectivity removes the need for any manual intervention on GDSL's end, as S2B ensures that all banking information is automatically available within GDSL's ERP system.
StanChart Country Head of Transaction Bankin Luthful Arefin Khan, said: "We are proud to partner with Green Delta Securities Limited, an early adopter of innovation in the capital market segment, to bring in automation and efficiency to their collection process."    
GDSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Wafi Shafique said: ". With the help of SCB's Virtual Account and Host to Host integration, GDSL clients can now make investment through banking channel digitally with little effort as well as helping us in day-to-day reconciliation which has direct impact on our efficiency and customer service."
With an uninterrupted presence of over 117 years in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in the nation. It was named Best Cash Management Service Provider Bank in Bangladesh by The Asset Triple A Awards in 2021. Standard Chartered Bank offers a wide range of online capabilities with state-of-the-art products and tailormade solutions to support the cash management needs of clients through its award-winning digital platform Straight2Bank. Straight2Bank can be fully integrated with a client's ERP using the bank's global standard H2H, Swiftnet, or API capabilities.


