Padma Bridge set to increase trade via Benapole port

JASHORE, June 15: Export and import through the Benapole land port will gain pace once the long-awaited Padma Bridge is inaugurated.

Goods will travel from the port to the capital Dhaka within a very short time, which will decrease the prices of almost every item, said Shamsur Rahman, President of Benapole C&F Agents Association.

Around 80 per cent of raw materials needed for various industries including the readymade garments (RMG) sector is imported through the Benapole land port.

The inauguration of the 6.15km-long double-decker bridge on June 25 and the subsequent launch of vehicular movement on June 26 will expand industrial production as well as the markets for different agro-products in the country's southwestern region.

Currently, the government collects around Tk 6,000 crore as revenue from the Benapole Customs House per year, which will increase to Tk 10,000 crore due to the addition of the Padma Bridge to the existing communication network.

Benapole Export-Import Association President Mohsin Milon said that a long-cherished dream of the Benapole port users is going to be fulfilled through the Padma Bridge's coming into existence.

"We thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this much-needed gift to the business community of the southern Bangladesh. Businesspeople will be more motivated to expand their businesses as Padma Bridge will increase the ease of doing business and reduce the travel time between Dhaka to the southwestern part of the country,' added Milon.

"Padma Bridge will double the export rate of the country. The structure will also bring back the lost pride of the Benapole port," said Abdul latif, a businessman.

Director of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries Motiar Rahman said that people have to spend at least 8-10 hours to reach Dhaka from Benapole right now.

"Hundreds of vehicles get stuck in long queues on both sides of the Padma river during the winter season. Students from Jashore and adjacent districts can't go to the capital for studies. Many patients die on their way to the hospitals situated in the capital. All of these scenarios will change now thanks to the construction of the Padma Bridge," added Motiar.

Joint Commissioner of Benapole Customs House Abdur Rashid said that at present around 10,000 travelers go to India via the Benapole International Checkpost every day. This number will increase to a great extent once the Padma Bridge becomes operational.

Commissioner of Benapole Customs House Md Azizur Rahman said that imports from India through rail networks have increased in recent years.

"Business with India will double after the launch of the Padma Bridge. Goods will be transported to other parts of the country via rail networks quickly, which will double the revenue collection by the government," added Azizur.


















