Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Italy's Eni says Gazprom to cut gas flow by 15pc

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

ROME, June 15: Russia's Gazprom told Eni it would cut its gas supply by around 15 percent for Wednesday, the Italian energy giant said, amid tensions between Moscow and the West following its invasion of Ukraine.
"Eni confirms that Gazprom has announced a limited reduction in gas supplies for today, amounting to around 15 percent," a spokesman told AFP.
"The reasons for the decrease have not been notified at the moment," he said, adding that Eni was "constantly monitoring the situation".
On Tuesday, Gazprom said it would be reducing the daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany due to the "repair" of compressor units by German company Siemens.
Italy buys the majority of its natural gas from overseas -- and more than 40 percent of its imports come from Russia.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank and Chemist Laboratories Ltd signs MoU
Banking Events
Air Astra undergoes Operational Safety Audit before launch
IDRA Chairman Mosharraf Hossain resigns
Bangladesh envoy urges stronger trade ties with Jordan
Rajib uplifts fish farming through Biofloc
Govt issues RTA policy with focus on LDC graduation
Juice vendor gets Tk 10 lakh cashback buying Marcel fridge


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft