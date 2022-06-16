Italy's Eni says Gazprom to cut gas flow by 15pc

ROME, June 15: Russia's Gazprom told Eni it would cut its gas supply by around 15 percent for Wednesday, the Italian energy giant said, amid tensions between Moscow and the West following its invasion of Ukraine.

"Eni confirms that Gazprom has announced a limited reduction in gas supplies for today, amounting to around 15 percent," a spokesman told AFP.

"The reasons for the decrease have not been notified at the moment," he said, adding that Eni was "constantly monitoring the situation".

On Tuesday, Gazprom said it would be reducing the daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany due to the "repair" of compressor units by German company Siemens.

Italy buys the majority of its natural gas from overseas -- and more than 40 percent of its imports come from Russia. �AFP









