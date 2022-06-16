Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yakub-Naimul panel wins ERL CBA polls

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent

Yakub-Naimul panel wins ERL CBA polls

Yakub-Naimul panel wins ERL CBA polls

CHATTOGRAM, June 15: The election of the executive committee of the Eastern Refinery Employees Union CBA was held at the training building of Eastern Refinery Limited in North Patenga, Chattogram on Monday.
The Yakub-Naimul panel won a total of 11 posts including Mohammad Yakub as President and Mohammad Naimul Karim as General Secretary.
The winners are effective President Faruq Ahmed, Vice president Mohammad Lokman, joint secretary Abu Mohammad Noman, Organizing secretary  Mohammad  Abdullah Al Maruf, Office secretary Mohammad Rabiul Hossain, Finance secretary Mohammad Jahedul Alam, Publicity and Cultural affairs secretary Mohammad Zahid Hossain Chowdhury, Education Information and Research Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Health Safety Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Noman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank and Chemist Laboratories Ltd signs MoU
Banking Events
Air Astra undergoes Operational Safety Audit before launch
IDRA Chairman Mosharraf Hossain resigns
Bangladesh envoy urges stronger trade ties with Jordan
Rajib uplifts fish farming through Biofloc
Govt issues RTA policy with focus on LDC graduation
Juice vendor gets Tk 10 lakh cashback buying Marcel fridge


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft