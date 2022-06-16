

Yakub-Naimul panel wins ERL CBA polls

The Yakub-Naimul panel won a total of 11 posts including Mohammad Yakub as President and Mohammad Naimul Karim as General Secretary.

The winners are effective President Faruq Ahmed, Vice president Mohammad Lokman, joint secretary Abu Mohammad Noman, Organizing secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Maruf, Office secretary Mohammad Rabiul Hossain, Finance secretary Mohammad Jahedul Alam, Publicity and Cultural affairs secretary Mohammad Zahid Hossain Chowdhury, Education Information and Research Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Health Safety Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Noman.





















