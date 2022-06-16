Imo launches free broadcast platform





Fashioning the slogan "Re-define Business. Re-shape Lifestyle" the unique feature is dedicated to bringing Bangladesh's business ecosystem together while enhancing people's lifestyles, says a press release.

Designed for all walks of life, including organizations, enterprises, and individuals, imo's Channel will enable publishers to offer public service, achieve customer acquisition, operate an online business and share information with people across the country, and even the world.

Anyone could start the Channel on imo easily. On the platform, publishers can post multi-media content and broadcast their services to Channel's subscribers, including targeted imo users.

Publishers can post content via 'message' or 'file'. Message can vary from text and image to links and video. Channel is an "All-in-One" platform where various business needs could be met, including one-to-many broadcast and one-to-one engagement, which can be achieved in one super app, imo.

Meanwhile, Channel will help individual content producers broadcast their information to like-minded audiences widely, contributing to the flow of information, experience, and knowledge.

For one-to-many broadcast, the posts could reach unlimited subscribers, at the current stage, verified organizations by imo, and popular service providers will get the opportunity to be recommended to all imo users through public traffic or be recommended in the first place when imo users search related services.

As an add-on function, both Channel and separate posts are enabled to reach potential customers or interested audiences. Another advantage of Channel is its strong one-to-one engagement capability.

A specific subscriber not only could review any post's content and Menu's content integrated on a Channel, including products, services, and information, but also could visit any external digital linkage, share to external platforms, and directly contact the publisher through calling and have personalized dialogue or consultation with the publisher. Interested enterprises or partners could contact imo via



















