Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Imo launches free broadcast platform

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Business Desk

Popular instant messaging app imo has recently launched a new feature on its platform styled as 'Channel,' a free broadcast platform for service and information.
Fashioning the slogan "Re-define Business. Re-shape Lifestyle" the unique feature is dedicated to bringing Bangladesh's business ecosystem together while enhancing people's lifestyles, says a press release.
Designed for all walks of life, including organizations, enterprises, and individuals, imo's Channel will enable publishers to offer public service, achieve customer acquisition, operate an online business and share information with people across the country, and even the world.
Anyone could start the Channel on imo easily. On the platform, publishers can post multi-media content and broadcast their services to Channel's subscribers, including targeted imo users.
Publishers can post content via 'message' or 'file'. Message can vary from text and image to links and video. Channel is an "All-in-One" platform where various business needs could be met, including one-to-many broadcast and one-to-one engagement, which can be achieved in one super app, imo.
Meanwhile, Channel will help individual content producers broadcast their information to like-minded audiences widely, contributing to the flow of information, experience, and knowledge.
For one-to-many broadcast, the posts could reach unlimited subscribers, at the current stage, verified organizations by imo, and popular service providers will get the opportunity to be recommended to all imo users through public traffic or be recommended in the first place when imo users search related services.
As an add-on function, both Channel and separate posts are enabled to reach potential customers or interested audiences. Another advantage of Channel is its strong one-to-one engagement capability.
A specific subscriber not only could review any post's content and Menu's content integrated on a Channel, including products, services, and information, but also could visit any external digital linkage, share to external platforms, and directly contact the publisher through calling and have personalized dialogue or consultation with the publisher.  Interested enterprises or partners could contact imo via [email protected]


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank and Chemist Laboratories Ltd signs MoU
Banking Events
Air Astra undergoes Operational Safety Audit before launch
IDRA Chairman Mosharraf Hossain resigns
Bangladesh envoy urges stronger trade ties with Jordan
Rajib uplifts fish farming through Biofloc
Govt issues RTA policy with focus on LDC graduation
Juice vendor gets Tk 10 lakh cashback buying Marcel fridge


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft