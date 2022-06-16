Video
Garment staff now can buy goods at factories on bKash payment

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Desk

Garment workers of Asrotex Group who receive salary through bKash can now purchase daily necessities at affordable price from fair price shop 'Bansai Bazar Sodai' at the factory premises, says a press release.
Bansai Bazar Sodai, a grocery shop installed inside the factory for daily necessities including food, will facilitate the workers to enjoy cashless transaction through bKash wallet after receiving salary. It will save their time and Cash Out cost as well. Besides, it enables them to get habituated in secured and easy digital transactions.
With the initiative of bKash, the outlet of 'Bansai Bazar Sodai' was inaugurated at the premises of Asrotex Ltd at Mawna in Gazipur recently. Md Shakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan, Director (HR, Admin & Finance) of Asrotex Ltd; Dara Abu Zubair, Senior Adviser of Asrotex Group; ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash and Ashraful Alam Bachchu, Managing Director of Bonsai Bazar Sodai were present at the event.
For the benefits of the workers, fair price shops have been installed at the premises of different garments with the initiative of bKash since 2021. Under this initiative, a total of seven fair price shops- six outlets of 'Sulov Baazar' and one 'Bansai Bazar Sodai' - have been set up in different garment factories. There are plans to launch around 20 more outlets fair price shops at different factories by this year.
Currently, more than 8 lakh workers are receiving salary through bKash. Not only disbursing salary, bKash is also working on building a sustainable ecosystem for RMG sector. In this regard, bKash is developing its merchant network in and around the labor-intensive areas, installing sanitary napkin vending machines for the female workers in the factories, facilitating insurance service and other services for the workers. As a result, workers are being able to better manage their finances digitally by utilizing the salary received through bKash.


