Int’l Chamber of Commerce elects first woman chair



Ms. Maria Fernanda Garza

The election was held in Mexico on Tuesday. Before her election to the highest ICC post, she was the first Vice Chair of ICC, says a press release.

She is a Mexican businesswoman, CEO of Orestia, a manufacturing home improvement solutions company, with exports to USMCA region, Latin-America and Asia and was the Chair of ICC Mexico from 2014-2020.

The Council also elected Philippe Varin as First Vice Chair of ICC, who is the Chair of ICC France; and Prof. Dr. Nayla Comair-Obeid, Partner, Obeid Law Firm in Lebanon; and Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chair & Managing Director of J. K. Paper Ltd in India as Vice Chairs of ICC.

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman, Vice President A. K. Azad and Secretary General Ataur Rahman attended the Council virtually.





