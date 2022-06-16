Govt to buy 6.30 lakh tonnes of urea fertilizer from Qatar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a proposal in principle for procuring some 6.30 lakh tonnes of urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approval came from the 14th meeting of the CCEA this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would procure such quantity of urea fertilizer from Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company, Muntajat, Qatar under G to G agreement for the next fiscal year (FY23). The fertilizer will be brought in different consignments.

















