Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to buy 6.30 lakh tonnes of urea fertilizer from Qatar

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a proposal in principle for procuring some 6.30 lakh tonnes of urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar to meet the growing demand of the country.
The approval came from the 14th meeting of the CCEA this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would procure such quantity of urea fertilizer from Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company, Muntajat, Qatar under G to G agreement for the next fiscal year (FY23). The fertilizer will be brought in different consignments.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank and Chemist Laboratories Ltd signs MoU
Banking Events
Air Astra undergoes Operational Safety Audit before launch
IDRA Chairman Mosharraf Hossain resigns
Bangladesh envoy urges stronger trade ties with Jordan
Rajib uplifts fish farming through Biofloc
Govt issues RTA policy with focus on LDC graduation
Juice vendor gets Tk 10 lakh cashback buying Marcel fridge


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft