Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:05 AM
Stocks halt 4-day losing streak on bargain hunting

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Business Correspondent

Stocks edged up on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as bargain hunters took floor for buying lucrative issues, pushing up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 13.12 points or 0.20 per cent to 6,374, after losing 123 points in the past four consecutive days. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 1.0 points to 2,301 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 1.92 points to 1,389 at the close of the trading.
Turnover also rose to Tk 9.44 billion, which was 8.0 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 8.75 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 382 issued traded, 175 advanced, 161 declined and 46 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 62 points to settle at 18,772 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 37 points to close at 11,255.
Of the issues traded, 131 advanced, 128 declined and 39 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 19.71 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 426 million.


