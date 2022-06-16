BD, Nepal to discuss power trade, investment in 2 hydel projects



Electricity trade between Nepal and Bangladesh is not possible without India's support.

Bilateral power trade and attracting Bangladeshi investment in Nepal's two hydropower projects will be the agenda for discussions during the high-level bilateral meeting expected to take place between the two countries in July.

Nepal will host the fourth meeting of the joint working group and joint steering committee between the two countries in Kathmandu.

A senior official at the Energy Ministry said that although Nepal proposed to hold the meeting in late June, the Bangladeshi side has requested for pushing the meeting to late July.

"Electricity export and import will be high on the agenda in the context that India also appears keen to assist in promoting regional energy connectivity," said Madhu Prasad Bhetuwal, joint secretary and spokesperson at the Energy Ministry.

As the southern neighour's territory lies between Nepal and Bangladesh, electricity trade between Nepal and Bangladesh cannot happen without India's support.

During the third bilateral meeting of the joint working group and joint steering committee held in September last year, the two countries had agreed to develop a dedicated transmission line by taking India on board.

There, however, has not been any trilateral meeting regarding the issue, according to Bhetuwal.

As per the Joint Vision Statement on Power Sector Cooperation released in early April during Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's visit to Delhi, Nepal and India agreed to expand cooperation in power sector by incorporating other partner countries under the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal Initiative (BBIN) framework, subject to mutually agreed upon terms and conditions between all involved parties.

"But it is still a bilateral document," said Bhetuwal. "India has been positive on the issues at multilateral forums such as BBIN and BIMSTEC too."

BIMSTEC is the short form of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.

Currently, there are cross-border transmission lines between Nepal and India and India and Bangladesh. But there are no trilateral arrangements for electricity trade.

"If India helps, there is still a chance for trading of electricity between Nepal and Bangladesh through existing Indian infrastructure too," said Bhetuwal. "But there has to be trilateral meetings and agreements."

And India has already expressed its support to the idea of transmission interconnectivity among BIMSTEC member countries.

During the third BIMSTEC Energy Ministers' Meeting held in Kathmandu in April, member countries approved the establishment of the BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection Coordination Committee to implement the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of the BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection and its terms of reference.

Bangladesh has already agreed to import 500MW of electricity from the 900MW Upper Karnali Hydropower Project. Indian Company GMR has received the construction licence to develop this project. �The Kathmandu Post







