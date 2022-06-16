Video
Land ports being upgraded to boost trade, connectivity

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury addressing a discussion marking on the 21st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel on Tuesday.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury addressing a discussion marking on the 21st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel on Tuesday.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the country's land ports are being upgraded to international standard with an aim to increasing trade and connectivity with neighboring countries.
"The land ports are being upgraded along with expanding its yard.  Two land ports have already been automated while the rest will be brought under automation soon aiming to ensure smooth movement of goods, vehicles and  passengers", said Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.
He was addressing a discussion marking on the 21st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel on Tuesday.
BLPA chairman Md Alamgir presented the keynote speech with the theme 'Role   of land port in promoting regional trade, connectivity and economic development.'  Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami spoke as special guest.
Khalid said, "We have been focusing on making sure that each product being imported or exported can reach its destination smoothly and safely. The land port authorities are working relentlessly in this regard."
The Indian government and concerned authorities are coming forward with assistance continuously, he said, adding, "To upgrade the service of Benapole Land Port, India has been working from their side along with Bangladesh."
He said Prime minister Sheikh Hasina first initiated the land port in 2001for smooth movement of vehicles and passengers focused on the country's economic development.
"However, it collapsed at the very beginning during the BNP-Jamaat regime. The land ports were messed up as a number of ports were handed over to private companies while some others were being used for smuggling and getting illegal weapons," he added.
After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came into power, the scenario started to change rapidly he said, adding, "Padma Bridge is now a symbol of country's development.     
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said without ensuring a good logistic system, the ambition of Bangladesh, India as well as the region for development will never be fully achieved as trade and economic activity and even investment relied heavily on a good logistic system.
He said, "The role of our land ports has been very important for the last 21 years and in the next 21 years, it will be more important in this way."
Doraiswami said movement of people from two countries need to be made easier so that people can see the benefit of next 50 years of friendship between Bangladesh and India to create 'Sonar Bangla' and a more prosperous region.
Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Shipping Ministry Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam, former president of FBCCI Md Shafiul Islam, MP, shipping secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, President of India-Bangladesh chamber of commerce and industry Abdul Matlub Ahmed and BGMEA President Faruque Hasan also spoke on the occasion.








