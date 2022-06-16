Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD makes significant progress in food security

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has made significant progress in food security in recent years compared to many of its Asian counterparts, with over 58.5 million people, representing 36% of the total population, facing Mild Chronic Food Insecurity (IPC Level 2), and 69.8 million people, representing 43% of the total population, classified in IPC Level 1 (No/low Chronic Food Insecurity), according to ReliefWeb, a humanitarian information portal.
The portal now hosts more than 720,000 humanitarian situation reports, press releases, evaluations, guidelines, assessments, maps and infographics.
Nearly 35 million people, representing 21% of the total population of Bangladesh, face Moderate and Severe Chronic Food Insecurity (IPC Levels 3 and 4), of which 11.7 million people, or 7% of the total population face Severe Chronic Food Insecurity (IPC Level 4) and 23.1 million people, or 14% of the total population, face Moderate Chronic Food Insecurity (IPC CFI Level 3).
Of the eight divisions in Bangladesh, the divisions of Chattogram and Dhaka have the lowest proportion of Moderate and Severe Chronic Food Insecure (CFI) people (18% and 16% respectively). Rangpur division has the highest proportion of Moderate and Severe CFI people (31%) followed by Barishal division (24%) and Rajshahi division (23%).
At the next administrative level, of the 64 districts in Bangladesh, there are six districts that have a share of households equal to 35% or more in IPC CFI Levels 3 and 4. These are: Bandarban, Jamalpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sunamganj and Cox's Bazar. In four districts - Chattogram, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Gaibandha - the total population in IPC CFI Levels 3 and 4 is greater than 1 million. These districts are analysed in greater detail in this report.
Households with the highest risk of IPC CFI Levels 3 and 4 are those who mainly depend on low value and unsustainable income sources (which often generate inadequate and unpredictable income), such as unskilled daily labor, marginal farming or traditional/subsistence fishing, (ARSS 2018) and live in areas where there is a high recurrence of shocks, e.g., cyclones, flash and monsoon floods, riverbank erosion, dry spells, etc. These households are likely to possess the lowest levels of human (ARSS 2018), physical (HIES 2016) and financial capitals (Statistical Yearbook 2018).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank and Chemist Laboratories Ltd signs MoU
Banking Events
Air Astra undergoes Operational Safety Audit before launch
IDRA Chairman Mosharraf Hossain resigns
Bangladesh envoy urges stronger trade ties with Jordan
Rajib uplifts fish farming through Biofloc
Govt issues RTA policy with focus on LDC graduation
Juice vendor gets Tk 10 lakh cashback buying Marcel fridge


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft