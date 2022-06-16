WTO members to support graduating countries

GENEVA, June 15: The World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries have agreed to provide some support to LDC graduating countries based on their country specific need, and assessment of their needs.

On the third day of negotiation of the 12th ministerial conference of the WTO, the member countries could only reach in consensus that the graduating LDCs would be given some supports, but not specified in the negotiation documents yet which is depending on future tough negotiation.

"It is better that all the countries have agreed to provide some supports to LDC graduating countries, although we demanded general market access for few years after the graduation," said Hafizur Rahman, director general of the WTO Cell in the ministry of commerce.

Talking to BSS in Geneva in the sidelines of the 12th WTO ministerial conference in Geneva on Tuesday Hafizur, however, said the possibility of trade extension for the graduating LDCs is very thin.

He said currently some 26 countries are waiting in transition to graduate from the LDCs to developing countries while 10 more countries are waiting to be graduated in the next few decades.

"We will continue our negotiations along with other LDCs so that we can get the general market access even after graduation for few more years, but not the supports based on needs and country specific," said Hafizur.

Some negotiators said primarily the US argued on the proposal of providing LDC trade extension benefit to the graduating countries and later few other developed countries also joined the USA in the meeting.

During the negotiation, all LDCs, all the developing, many developed countries and the European Union supported the proposal of graduating LDCs for the general market access for few more years, but finally it did not happen because of opposition by a few others, Hafizur said.

Few developed countries argued that all the LDC graduating countries have not developed at the same pace, at the same standards and all the graduating countries' needs are not the same. So, they agreed that trade extension benefit will be given to the LDC graduating countries based on their needs, country specific and after the assessment of their level of development, he said.

Hafizur Rahman also said another major demand of Bangladesh - the continuation of the waiver of the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) up to end of 2032, has been put in the agenda for further negotiation, but has not been agreed in the current WTO ministerial conference.

But, if the proposal of much negotiated reduction of subsidies on fishing, particularly in the marine fishing, gets through, Bangladesh might benefit as the member countries agreed for waiver of the LDCs for seven years.

"The member countries agreed to provide some supports to graduating LDCs, but it is not specified yet in the texts what kinds of supports will be given to the LDC graduating nations and when the supports will be given," he added.

Mustafizur said the member countries only agreed to give some supports, but those not specified yet.

Studies suggest Bangladesh will lose more than $ 7 billion in export business every year and alone $5billion to EU, the main export destination, if the duty benefit is not retained. The slowdown may also affect the employment.

The government should expedite efforts of signing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with major countries to retain the duty-free market access. �BSS















