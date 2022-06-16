Religious leaders for 100pc C-19 vaccination coverage

RANGPUR, June 15: Religious leaders at a workshop here have expressed their commitment to creating public awareness for bringing 100 percent of people under the Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

They made the commitment at the daylong event arranged for religious leaders at the Badarganj Government College hall room in Badarganj municipal town of the district on Tuesday.

With UNICEF assistance, The Hunger Project organized the workshop under the Covid-19 Prevention Project with Headmaster of Ashrafganj High School Md. Mahfuzar Rahman in the chair.

Thirty religious leaders of the Muslim, Sanaton, Christian, Buddhist and other religions of Badarganj upazila participated in the event.

Acting President of Badarganj upazila Awami League and President of Badarganj Upazila Puja Udjapon Parisahd Subodh Kumar Kundu Govind attended the workshop as the chief guest. Convener of Badarganj Upazila Awami Jubo League Hasan Tabikur Chowdhury Polin was present as a special guest.

Sub Assistant Community Medical Officer at Badarganj Upazila Health Complex Dr. Reba Roy presented a keynote essay putting maximum importance on involving religious leaders in bringing all people under the Covid-19 vaccination coverage. -BSS