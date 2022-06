Death anniv

Today is the 24th death anniversary of the former senior sub-editor of now defunct Bangladesh Observer Mahmudul Haque Chowdhury. He served the newspaper for long. He was a freedom fighter.Marking the day, a Quran Khawani and Milad Mahfil have been arranged at village home at Matiagodha under Chagalnaiya Upazila of Feni.