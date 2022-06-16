Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Tahsinah new BYLC executive director

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Tahsinah new BYLC executive director

Tahsinah new BYLC executive director

Tahsinah Ahmed has been appointed as the new executive director of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), the country's first leadership institute.
The new appointment will be effective from Wednesday, said a press release of BYLC.
Tahsinah brings to BYLC nearly three decades of professional experience in the development sector. She has effectively led some of the most successful youth-serving and workforce focused institutions in Bangladesh, including UCEP Bangladesh where she served as its first female executive eirector and BRAC where she established and led the BRAC Skills Development Program.
Prior to UCEP Bangladesh and BRAC, Tahsinah worked for the Swiss Agency for Development Cooperation, Save the Children USA, Action Aid Bangladesh and UNESCO.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Religious leaders for 100pc C-19 vaccination coverage
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf speaks at demonstration
Death anniv
Tahsinah new BYLC executive director
‘Barsha Utsab’ celebrated at DU campus
Population Census gives right picture of country: Dipu Moni
‘Vitamin A Plus Capsule significant for normal growth of babies’
2 remanded, 10 others sent to jail over attack on OC


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft