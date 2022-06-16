

Tahsinah new BYLC executive director

The new appointment will be effective from Wednesday, said a press release of BYLC.

Tahsinah brings to BYLC nearly three decades of professional experience in the development sector. She has effectively led some of the most successful youth-serving and workforce focused institutions in Bangladesh, including UCEP Bangladesh where she served as its first female executive eirector and BRAC where she established and led the BRAC Skills Development Program.

Prior to UCEP Bangladesh and BRAC, Tahsinah worked for the Swiss Agency for Development Cooperation, Save the Children USA, Action Aid Bangladesh and UNESCO. -UNB











