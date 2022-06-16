‘Barsha Utsab’ celebrated at DU campus

'Barsha Utsab-1429' was celebrated on Wednesday at the Dhaka University (DU) campus through various performances by different cultural organisations marking the first day of the Bangla month of Ashar.

Marking the day, Barsha Utsab Udjapon Parishad organised their 'Barsha Utsab 1429' celebrations at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) this morning while Udichi Shilpi Gosthi Dhaka Metropolitan Unit held its programme at Nazrul Mancha in Bangla Academy.

Preserving nature and welcoming the Monsoon, the organisations held different programmes including singing, dancing and poetry recitation.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programme of Barsha Utsab Udjapon Parishad at 7:30 am which was commenced with a session of 'Bashi badhon' by famous instrumentalist Hasan Ali. -BSS







