Population Census gives right picture of country: Dipu Moni

"Through the population census, the accurate rate of education will be known and we will be able to get a true picture of the country," she said while inaugurating the 6th population and housing census from her Chandpur residence on Wednesday.

The 6th digital population and housing census in Bangladesh began on Wednesday across the country.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has launched the population census past midnight Tuesday.

How many people remain illiterate, how many people are educated and their financial-social status will be known from the census, which will help to make plans for different activities, she said.

This is the first time in Bangladesh that the government has conducted the population census digitally.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said around 3.70 lakh enumerators will collect the data countrywide from June 15 to 21, for planned development of the country.

The BBS has completed a trial of information collection process for the enumerators in several phases and constructed a census area for each 100 households.

The main objectives of census population and housing are- calculating the total population by counting the members of each house and families, determining the number of houses / dwellings in the country; collection of data for adoption of overall development plan, Provide information for determining constituencies in local and national elections; and provide information aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of national resources, said BBS.

The first population census in Bangladesh was conducted in 1974. Subsequently, the population and housing censuses were held again in 1981, 1991, 2001, and 2011. -UNB











