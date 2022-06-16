Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Population Census gives right picture of country: Dipu Moni

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni presents medal to a meritorious student at the 3rd convocation of Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Wednesday (June 15, 2022). photo: pid

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni presents medal to a meritorious student at the 3rd convocation of Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Wednesday (June 15, 2022). photo: pid

CHANDPUR, June 15: Population census plays an important role in the country's development planning providing a right picture of the realities, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday.
"Through the population census, the accurate rate of education will be known and we will be able to get a true picture of the country," she said while inaugurating the 6th population and housing census from her Chandpur residence on Wednesday.
The 6th digital population and housing census in Bangladesh began on Wednesday across the country.
Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has launched the population census past midnight Tuesday.
How many people remain illiterate, how many people are educated and their financial-social status will be known from the census, which will help to make plans for different activities, she said.
This is the first time in Bangladesh that the government has conducted the population census digitally.
Earlier on Tuesday, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said around 3.70 lakh enumerators will collect the data countrywide from June 15 to 21, for planned development of the country.
The BBS has completed a trial of information collection process for the enumerators in several phases and constructed a census area for each 100 households.
The main objectives of census population and housing are- calculating the total population by counting the members of each house and families, determining the number of houses / dwellings in the country; collection of data for adoption of overall development plan, Provide information for determining constituencies in local and national elections; and provide information aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of national resources, said BBS.
The first population census in Bangladesh was conducted in 1974. Subsequently, the population and housing censuses were held again in 1981, 1991, 2001, and 2011.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Religious leaders for 100pc C-19 vaccination coverage
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf speaks at demonstration
Death anniv
Tahsinah new BYLC executive director
‘Barsha Utsab’ celebrated at DU campus
Population Census gives right picture of country: Dipu Moni
‘Vitamin A Plus Capsule significant for normal growth of babies’
2 remanded, 10 others sent to jail over attack on OC


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
Education sector in national budget
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft